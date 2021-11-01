why Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.71

Vodafone Group Plc [NASDAQ: VOD] closed the trading session at $14.95 on 10/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.93, while the highest price level was $15.12.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.28 percent and weekly performance of -3.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, VOD reached to a volume of 6930451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $23.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Plc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76.

VOD stock trade performance evaluation

Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, VOD shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.27 for Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.05, while it was recorded at 15.38 for the last single week of trading, and 17.54 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +26.28. Vodafone Group Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for VOD is now 3.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.42. Additionally, VOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] managed to generate an average of $952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vodafone Group Plc go to 29.00%.

Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,665 million, or 9.50% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 29,809,976, which is approximately -7.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,120,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.6 million in VOD stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $216.67 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly 4.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vodafone Group Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Plc [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 22,526,794 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 16,527,924 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 206,121,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,176,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,514,253 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,054,379 shares during the same period.