why Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.57

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] price plunged by -0.79 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced that the Company’s board of directors has declared a dividend of 6 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. This represents a 20% increase from the Company’s last quarterly base dividend payment of 5 cents per share. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021.

“This is the third consecutive increase to our quarterly base dividend, representing a cumulative 100% increase since the end of last year,” said Chairman, President, and CEO Lee Tillman. “This decision is fully consistent with our commitment to pay a competitive and sustainable dividend to our shareholders. It also reflects the increased confidence we have in our business due to the substantial improvements we have realized in our cost structure and free cash flow breakeven.”.

A sum of 14172520 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.36M shares. Marathon Oil Corporation shares reached a high of $16.44 and dropped to a low of $16.02 until finishing in the latest session at $16.32.

The one-year MRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.11. The average equity rating for MRO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $14 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 309.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.71 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.68, while it was recorded at 16.52 for the last single week of trading, and 11.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.10 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.85.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.47. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of -$867,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Oil Corporation posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -2.40%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,135 million, or 76.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,776,379, which is approximately 1.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 55,796,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $910.6 million in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $866.13 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -0.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 54,274,094 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 38,767,400 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 466,715,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,757,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,150,038 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,340,343 shares during the same period.