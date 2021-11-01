why Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $85.90

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.91%. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Colgate Announces 3rd Quarter 2021 Results.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL):.

Net sales increased 6.5%, Organic sales* increased 4.5%.

Over the last 12 months, CL stock dropped by -0.63%. The one-year Colgate-Palmolive Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.3. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.75 billion, with 845.60 million shares outstanding and 841.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, CL stock reached a trading volume of 5793221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $85.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $84 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CL stock. On June 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CL shares from 80 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 138.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 64.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.51, while it was recorded at 76.05 for the last single week of trading, and 79.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.74 and a Gross Margin at +60.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 42.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 626.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,105.52. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,051.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $78,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.83%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,155 million, or 79.90% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,584,768, which is approximately 0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,486,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.72 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 638 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 29,304,322 shares. Additionally, 716 investors decreased positions by around 28,435,242 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 600,543,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 658,283,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,699,571 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,936,627 shares during the same period.