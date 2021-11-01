Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] slipped around -0.47 points on Friday, while shares priced at $51.43 at the close of the session, down -0.91%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 a share on the company’s common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2022.

Comcast Corporation stock is now -1.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMCSA Stock saw the intraday high of $52.56 and lowest of $51.115 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.80, which means current price is +6.81% above from all time high which was touched on 09/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.88M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 26798751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $66.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CMCSA stock. On July 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CMCSA shares from 70 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.62, while it was recorded at 52.72 for the last single week of trading, and 55.81 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.37. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.17.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.53. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $62,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corporation posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 18.49%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $198,140 million, or 85.40% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 391,480,518, which is approximately 1.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 317,588,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.33 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $11.63 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 2.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,213 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 125,245,316 shares. Additionally, 912 investors decreased positions by around 133,427,528 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 3,593,940,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,852,613,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,484,112 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 20,119,358 shares during the same period.