VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Stock trading around $29.35 per share: What’s Next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] slipped around -0.65 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.35 at the close of the session, down -2.17%. The company report on October 29, 2021 that VICI Properties Stockholders Approve Issuance of Common Stock for Acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced that VICI Properties stockholders approved the proposal to issue VICI common stock in connection with the closing of the previously announced strategic acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) (“MGP”).

At the VICI Properties Special Meeting of Stockholders held, more than 99.9% of the votes cast were voted in favor of the issuance of new shares of VICI common stock to MGP Class A stockholders as consideration in the merger, which votes represented approximately 90% of the outstanding shares of VICI common stock.

VICI Properties Inc. stock is now 15.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VICI Stock saw the intraday high of $29.895 and lowest of $29.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.35, which means current price is +19.75% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 9183663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VICI shares from 28 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.51 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.92, while it was recorded at 29.89 for the last single week of trading, and 29.79 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.68 and a Gross Margin at +98.26. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +72.76.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.85. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $6,065,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 117.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $18,735 million, or 91.90% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,319,700, which is approximately 1.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 53,431,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.44 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 61,606,367 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 61,610,826 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 515,103,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 638,321,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,705,399 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 9,316,904 shares during the same period.