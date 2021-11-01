VEREIT Inc. [VER] stock Downgrade by CapitalOne analyst, price target now $50

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] plunged by -$1.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $51.64 during the day while it closed the day at $50.30. The company report on October 29, 2021 that VEREIT® Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) (“VEREIT” or the “Company”) announced its operating results for the three months ending September 30, 2021. The Company anticipates closing its previously announced merger with Realty Income Corporation on November 1, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights.

VEREIT Inc. stock has also loss -0.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VER stock has inclined by 2.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.61% and gained 33.10% year-on date.

The market cap for VER stock reached $11.43 billion, with 231.12 million shares outstanding and 228.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, VER reached a trading volume of 29638424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VEREIT Inc. [VER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VER shares is $48.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VER stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for VEREIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $45 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for VEREIT Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEREIT Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for VER in the course of the last twelve months was 33.39.

VER stock trade performance evaluation

VEREIT Inc. [VER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, VER shares gained by 11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.13 for VEREIT Inc. [VER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.68, while it was recorded at 51.51 for the last single week of trading, and 44.75 for the last 200 days.

VEREIT Inc. [VER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEREIT Inc. [VER] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.77 and a Gross Margin at +50.49. VEREIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.32.

Return on Total Capital for VER is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.97. Additionally, VER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] managed to generate an average of $1,257,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VEREIT Inc. [VER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEREIT Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEREIT Inc. go to 5.00%.

VEREIT Inc. [VER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,768 million, or 95.30% of VER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VER stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 36,794,210, which is approximately 3.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,758,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in VER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $927.66 million in VER stock with ownership of nearly -1.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEREIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER] by around 29,559,031 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 33,645,179 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 150,870,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,074,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VER stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,415,065 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,471,977 shares during the same period.