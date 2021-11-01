Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] moved up 0.08: Why It’s Important

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] closed the trading session at $47.28 on 10/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.755, while the highest price level was $47.42. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Southwest Airlines Chairman And CEO Gary Kelly Recognized With Lifetime Achievement Award For Corporate Social Responsibility.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the “Company”) Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award through 3BL Media’s Responsible CEO of the Year Awards. The Responsible CEO Awards recognize corporate executives who demonstrate responsible leadership in executing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments.

“Southwest Airlines has long believed in ‘doing well by doing good,’ and we’re focused on being a responsible global citizen. Gary’s dedication to doing the right thing for our People, through our Performance, and in service to the Planet has driven this commitment,” Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer. “For more than three decades, Gary has led with Heart, and it’s terrific to see him recognized for his Leadership in aligning Southwest to advance its citizenship initiatives to deliver on ESG commitments.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.44 percent and weekly performance of -0.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 6050262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $63.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $60 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $71, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on LUV stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LUV shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.92.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.88 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.25, while it was recorded at 47.23 for the last single week of trading, and 54.47 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.09 and a Gross Margin at -30.80. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.97.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.44. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of -$54,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwest Airlines Co. posted -1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV.

There are presently around $21,927 million, or 79.50% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 56,511,976, which is approximately -4.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,432,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.93 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 28,607,012 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 31,187,660 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 403,965,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 463,759,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,020,191 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 4,968,177 shares during the same period.