South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] is 5.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE: SJI] closed the trading session at $22.76 on 10/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.32, while the highest price level was $22.83. The company report on October 13, 2021 that SJI to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Investor Contact: Dan Fidell(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027dfidell@sjindustries.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.61 percent and weekly performance of -0.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 915.93K shares, SJI reached to a volume of 12044573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJI shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for South Jersey Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $23 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for South Jersey Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $27, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SJI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for South Jersey Industries Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

SJI stock trade performance evaluation

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, SJI shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.05, while it was recorded at 22.57 for the last single week of trading, and 24.59 for the last 200 days.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.31. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Total Capital for SJI is now 5.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.79. Additionally, SJI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] managed to generate an average of $141,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.South Jersey Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for South Jersey Industries Inc. go to 4.80%.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,428 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,879,253, which is approximately 82.932% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,758,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $404.17 million in SJI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $285.36 million in SJI stock with ownership of nearly 11.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in South Jersey Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE:SJI] by around 18,583,912 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 23,402,414 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 64,696,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,683,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,056,713 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 15,252,844 shares during the same period.