Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] is 0.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] traded at a low on 10/29/21, posting a -1.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.97. The company report on October 29, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. – HOOD.

The investigation concerns whether Robinhood and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10607954 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Robinhood Markets Inc. stands at 4.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.44%.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $31.19 billion, with 891.96 million shares outstanding and 670.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.88M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 10607954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $55.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $56 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $40, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on HOOD stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 50 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.63.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.23 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.25, while it was recorded at 36.89 for the last single week of trading.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.98. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $340 million, or 37.70% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 4,576,365, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FOUNDERS CIRCLE CAPITAL LLC, holding 2,530,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.5 million in HOOD stocks shares; and KPCB DGF III ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $86.17 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 9,720,220 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,720,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,720,220 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.