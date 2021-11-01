Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Is Currently -0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] loss -0.89% or -0.3 points to close at $33.53 with a heavy trading volume of 13244904 shares. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Occidental Announces Sale of Ghana Assets for $750 Million.

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) announced it has agreed to sell its interests in two Ghana offshore fields for $750 million to Kosmos Energy ($550 million) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) ($200 million), prior to closing adjustments to reflect an April 1, 2021 effective date. The sale to Kosmos closed upon signing and the sale to GNPC is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The transaction includes Occidental’s interests in both the Jubilee and TEN fields, which combined had second quarter 2021 net production of 22 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Occidental classified the Ghana operations as held for sale, as of June 30, 2021. Separately, Occidental settled certain tax claims related to historical operations.

“With this transaction, we have achieved our post-Colombia divestiture target,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub. “Proceeds from the Ghana asset sale will be applied to debt reduction. Combined, our divestiture program and free cash flow generation have enhanced our ability to reduce debt, as evidenced by the $4.5 billion we have repaid year to date. We remain committed to creating value for our shareholders through our deleveraging efforts.”.

It opened the trading session at $33.85, the shares rose to $34.085 and dropped to $33.108, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OXY points out that the company has recorded 28.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -293.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.03M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 13244904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $38.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OXY stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 32 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.10, while it was recorded at 34.25 for the last single week of trading, and 27.16 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.26 and a Gross Margin at +2.57. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.96.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.82. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 412.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,146,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to -5.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $21,654 million, or 69.80% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 115,401,489, which is approximately -0.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 95,647,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.99 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 2.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 65,466,797 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 62,846,968 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 517,498,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 645,812,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,041,980 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 8,014,183 shares during the same period.