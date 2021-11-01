Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] – find out why.

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.31 at the close of the session, down -1.56%. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Lufax Releases First ESG Report Highlighting Commitment to Inclusive Finance.

Report Outlines Achievements in Rural Revitalization, Empowering Small Businesses, Female Entrepreneurship, Carbon Neutrality and the Role of Technology.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights the Company’s long-term commitment to inclusive finance, improving access to financial services for small and micro business owners, alleviating rural poverty, supporting the real economy and other societal benefits through FinTech innovations.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock is now -55.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LU Stock saw the intraday high of $6.475 and lowest of $6.215 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.17, which means current price is +1.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 6458882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $14.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20.30 to $9.80. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 15.25.

How has LU stock performed recently?

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.09. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.66 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.64, while it was recorded at 6.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.40 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.29 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 21.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $20,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Earnings analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lufax Holding Ltd posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 15.10%.

Insider trade positions for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 73,576,196 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 14,004,824 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 140,617,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,198,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,453,269 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,346,284 shares during the same period.