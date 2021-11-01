Market cap of The Boeing Company [BA] reaches 122.13B – now what?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] loss -0.39% or -0.82 points to close at $207.03 with a heavy trading volume of 8517835 shares. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Boeing Reports Third-Quarter Results.

Continued progress on global safe return to service of 737 MAX and focus on operational stability.

It opened the trading session at $206.84, the shares rose to $208.24 and dropped to $205.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BA points out that the company has recorded -11.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.67M shares, BA reached to a volume of 8517835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $262.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $252 to $279. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $224, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on BA stock. On June 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 240 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.74 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.36, while it was recorded at 208.83 for the last single week of trading, and 228.81 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.67. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$84,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Boeing Company posted -1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $65,035 million, or 54.00% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,045,462, which is approximately -4.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,607,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.38 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -3.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 953 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 14,526,253 shares. Additionally, 913 investors decreased positions by around 15,780,980 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 283,825,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,132,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,144,348 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 2,217,518 shares during the same period.