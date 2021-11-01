Market cap of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] reaches 4.53B – now what?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] closed the trading session at $14.03 on 10/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.00, while the highest price level was $14.33. The company report on October 29, 2021 that JetBlue Expands at LaGuardia With Presence at Two Terminals and Significant Growth Made Possible by Its Northeast Alliance.

Starting This Sunday, JetBlue Partially Moves to State-of-the-Art Terminal B for Most Flights; Boston Service Remains at Historic Marine Air Terminal.

Northeast Alliance With American Airlines Continues to Deliver Customer Benefits and Better Competition With More JetBlue Flying at LaGuardia Than Ever Before.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.51 percent and weekly performance of -4.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 9525191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $19.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $25, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.93 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.18, while it was recorded at 14.32 for the last single week of trading, and 17.23 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.30 and a Gross Margin at -63.58. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.79.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.98. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted -1.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,431 million, or 78.40% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 34,106,218, which is approximately -19.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,815,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $404.28 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $371.38 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -1.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 28,792,398 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 38,795,415 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 176,966,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,553,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,468,072 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,656,706 shares during the same period.