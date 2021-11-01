Market cap of Amcor plc [AMCR] reaches 18.33B – now what?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] price plunged by -0.66 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Amcor to Report First Quarter 2022 Results.

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its results for the three months ended 30 September 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 2 November 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 2 November 2021 / 8.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 3 November 2021. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:.

A sum of 10752066 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.38M shares. Amcor plc shares reached a high of $12.19 and dropped to a low of $12.02 until finishing in the latest session at $12.07.

The one-year AMCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.9. The average equity rating for AMCR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on AMCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 73.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AMCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amcor plc Fundamentals:

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AMCR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amcor plc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 5.50%.

Amcor plc [AMCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,272 million, or 41.20% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 107,051,786, which is approximately 10.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,066,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $676.45 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

220 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 46,462,631 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 26,217,330 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 529,835,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 602,515,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,128,937 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,941,618 shares during the same period.