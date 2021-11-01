JP Morgan lifts Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.11 during the day while it closed the day at $6.09. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Jason Aldean Added to SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series.

Exclusive show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners to take place at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, TN.

SiriusXM and Pandora announced Jason Aldean will perform as part of the Small Stage Series. SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series features performances with premier artists spanning music genres and styles, and comedy, and held in small iconic venues. SiriusXM and Pandora launched its Small Stage Series in August and to date has announced performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Glass Animals, H.E.R., J Balvin, J. Cole, John Mulaney, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Michael Che, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Shaggy and Twenty One Pilots. The event with Jason Aldean will take place at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works on November 12th at 6:30pm CT. SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners can RSVP for free HERE.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 0.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SIRI stock has declined by -6.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.58% and lost -4.40% year-on date.

The market cap for SIRI stock reached $24.83 billion, with 4.08 billion shares outstanding and 849.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.72M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 14574469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $7.25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SIRI stock. On October 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIRI shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SIRI stock trade performance evaluation

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +44.15. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 26.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $22,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 9.85%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,427 million, or 14.10% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 80,556,355, which is approximately -7.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,986,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $450.58 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $265.88 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 57,538,034 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 82,078,939 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 423,181,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,798,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,619,901 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 10,539,395 shares during the same period.