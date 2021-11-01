For The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] slipped around -0.59 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.89 at the close of the session, down -1.62%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Dec. 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of Nov. 26, 2021.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY.

The Kraft Heinz Company stock is now 3.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KHC Stock saw the intraday high of $36.62 and lowest of $35.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.95, which means current price is +13.58% above from all time high which was touched on 05/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 6198942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $40.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.54, while it was recorded at 36.29 for the last single week of trading, and 38.66 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +35.16. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.71. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $9,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kraft Heinz Company posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -2.92%.

Insider trade positions for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $27,270 million, or 80.50% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,744,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.6 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 0.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 29,806,084 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 24,353,736 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 705,651,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 759,810,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,196,334 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,416,639 shares during the same period.