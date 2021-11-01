For Paysafe Limited [PSFE], Analyst sees a drop to $9. What next?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] gained 3.59% on the last trading session, reaching $7.80 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Paysafe to Release Third Quarter Earnings Results on November 10, 2021.

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS), a leading specialized payments platform, will announce third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, prior to market open.

Paysafe will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (ET) the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for one year.

Paysafe Limited represents 723.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.76 billion with the latest information. PSFE stock price has been found in the range of $7.49 to $7.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 6791875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $13.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

Trading performance analysis for PSFE stock

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, PSFE shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.02, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 11.98 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

There are presently around $3,025 million, or 53.90% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately -23.072% of the company’s market cap and around 25.52% of the total institutional ownership; FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.0 million in PSFE stocks shares; and CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $388.05 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 38,023,695 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 63,509,451 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 286,351,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,884,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,794,122 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 17,297,605 shares during the same period.