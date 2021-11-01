Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] is -10.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Must read

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] price surged by 0.19 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Cardinal Health Awarded FDA Funding to Assess Real World Evidence Results Against Clinical Trials.

Cardinal Health will explore how to better standardize real world evidence for use in regulatory decisions.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced it has been awarded a $750,000 contract by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to implement an 18-month real world evidence (RWE) study as part of the agency’s efforts to advance the applicability of RWE in regulatory decision-making.

A sum of 8374242 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.20M shares. Cardinal Health Inc. shares reached a high of $48.09 and dropped to a low of $47.48 until finishing in the latest session at $47.81.

The one-year CAH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.91. The average equity rating for CAH stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $57.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $69 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.63, while it was recorded at 48.08 for the last single week of trading, and 55.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardinal Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +3.91. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 20.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 374.93. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 320.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of $12,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.81.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CAH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardinal Health Inc. posted 1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 6.53%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,790 million, or 88.90% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,742,851, which is approximately -1.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,323,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $826.34 million in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -1.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 20,415,880 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 18,904,163 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 207,277,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,597,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,412,050 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,032,229 shares during the same period.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on skype
Skype
Share on reddit
Reddit

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest article

Biotech is an interesting industry that gives opportunities to make gains now and then. Stocks Telegraph brings you the best biotech stocks ready to explode in November, or you can say those are top stocks to invest in November. Biotech stocks are always exciting to watch, considering the market circumstances. Investing in stock always comes with risk. Therefore, the team at stocks telegraph does all the research and brings you the top stocks to invest in. Biotech is the future, and the industry is growing. However, it will take time to get mature if we talk about the market. The industry is still in the early stages of growth, and we all know that investing in biotech stocks isn't for the faint of heart. Nonetheless, there are some biotech's who have performed exceptionally well in recent times. Stocks Telegraph brings you an interesting update on the best biotech stocks to invest in November 2021 with upside potential and outlook. We've selected five biotech stocks. These five stocks include Johnson & Johnson, Sesen Bio, Alkermes, Blueprint Medicines, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals. You can know more about those top biotech stocks in this video. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:18 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ Stock) 3:30 - Sesen Bio (SESN Stock) 5:13 - Alkermes (ALKS Stock) 7:42 - Blueprint Medicines (BPMC Stock) 9:38 - Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Johnson & Johnson: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JNJ/ Sesen Bio: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SESN/ Alkermes: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ALKS/ Blueprint Medicines: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BPMC/ Mirum Pharmaceuticals: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MIRM/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Biotech, #Stocks, #Investing
Best Biotech Stocks Ready To Explode In November | Top Stocks To Invest In November
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_VLuuvzT4c5k
Investing in lithium is becoming increasingly popular. There are exciting lithium stocks with huge upside as the market is beginning to expand. This is the right time to invest in green energy stocks. We have gathered the five best lithium stocks that can grow 10X After 2021. The U.S. government has indicated the industry to produce 80% of power via renewable energy by 2030. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than 70% of the total lithium production in the world is geared towards batteries. In this video, the stocks telegraph team brought you the top five green energy stocks to invest in in 2021. Over the past few years, the need for environment-friendly sources of energy has become a requisite. The increasing demand for lithium will create a massive upside for lithium stocks going forward. Therefore, this is the right time to invest in lithium stocks. Investing in stocks is always tricky. That is why the stocks telegraph team has done detailed research and picked the top five stocks in the lithium sector for investing. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:24 - Albemarle Corporation (ALB Stock) 3:24 - Sociedad Química (SQM Stock) 5:28 - Piedmont Lithium (PLL Stock) 7:14 - Livent Corporation (LTHM Stock) 9:340 - FMC Corporation (FMC Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #LithiumStocks, #RenewableEnergyStocks, #Investing
Five Best Lithium Stocks That Can Grow 10X After 2021 | Green Energy Stocks To Invest in 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_5f7ZRMwnDSc
2021 is the year when the world is recovering from the pandemic. Everything is coming to normal, and even we have adopted new normals. With everything back to normal, we have seen high demands of some industrial products, and semiconductors are one of them. Therefore, we brought you the five top semiconductor stocks to buy. In this video, the stocks telegraph team brought you the top five stocks to your portfolio before 2021 ends. Semiconductor stocks are an exciting segment in the market with solid growth prospects. The microchip industry has faced sudden growth amid the pandemic. In the short run, semiconductor companies are also at the forefront of technological advancement in the future. We can see how semiconductors are influencing different industries. Therefore, the top semiconductor stocks are what an investor might be interested in now. Investing in stocks always comes with a risk, but there is always a huge return with risk. Therefore, we have carefully compiled top semiconductor stocks to Invest in before the end of 2021. The greater demand for semiconductor chips means larger markets for the semiconductor industry. The microchip stocks seem to be building even amidst the current shortages. This might be the perfect time to enter into chip stocks looking towards long-term investments. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:11 - Taiwan Semiconductor  (TSM Stock) 3:13 - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock) 5:17 - Analog Devices (ADI Stock) 7:24 - QUALCOMM (QCOM Stock) 9:10 - FormFactor  (FORM Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Taiwan Semiconductor: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TSM/ Advanced Micro Devices: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMD/ Analog Devices: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ADI/ QUALCOMM: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/QCOM/ FormFactor: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FORM/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Semiconductor, # Stock, #Investing
Top Five stocks to add in your portfolio before 2021 ends | Top Semiconductor stocks To Buy
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_CsQ9qw8O-IQ
Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm. Therefore in this video, we have compiled the five best crypto stocks to Buy now with long-term growth for those who feel unsafe investing in digital coins. Bitcoin and other Altcoins are always risky investments, and Crypto stocks are best for those who are ambiguous about crypto coins. Cryptocurrency stocks have become a way for many investors to gain exposure to digital currencies. There are not many crypto stocks that you can find with long-term upside. The team at stocks telegraph has chosen five cryptocurrency stocks to provide you with the right metrics, fundamentals, and developments to look for in crypto stocks. The cryptocurrency stocks to invest in 2021 we have mentioned in this video are exciting as we advance. The crypto industry is getting more exposure, and the regulatory environment is also better than a few years ago. According to ‘The Wall Street Journal,’ the Federal Reserve will be releasing a paper exploring the use of central bank digital currencies in the U.S. economy. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:21 - Coinbase (COIN Stock) 3:21 - Riot Blockchain (RIOT Stock) 5:51 - Marathon Patent Group (MARA Stock) 8:11 - CME Group (CME Stock) 10:24 - PayPal (PYPL Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Coinbase: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/COIN/ Riot Blockchain: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RIOT/ Marathon Patent Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MARA/ CME Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CME/ PayPal: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PYPL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CryptoStocks, #Bitcoin, #Investing
Five Best Crypto Stocks To Buy Now With Long-Term Growth | Cryptocurrency Stocks To Invest In 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_70sX26beFgI
There are some attractive stocks under $10 to buy in 2021. We bring you some of the best stocks to buy under $10 in 2021 with high returns in the coming years. Investing in stocks under $10 is the best way to start your journey in the stock market. Therefore, stocks telegraph brings you the top five stocks to invest under $10 with huge returns. There's risk involved in any investment, and investing in small prices stocks is risky. However, if you accept the risks of buying out-of-favor assets, there are winners to be found if you are careful. We have compiled the best stocks under $10. You don't need to break your bank account to buy these stocks. In this video, we have mainly focused on stocks driven by technological advancement. Investors are always keen to know more about the perfect stocks. Therefore, we bring you the five best stocks under $10 that hold high near-term potential. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:00- Zix Corporation (ZIXI Stock) 3:01- BIT Mining (BTCM Stock) 5:25- Energy Transfer (ET Stock) 7:52- DatChat Inc (DATS Stock) 9:58- Autoscope Technologies (AATC Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Zix Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZIXI/ BIT Mining: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BTCM/ Energy Transfer: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ET/ DatChat Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DATS/ Autoscope Technologies: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AATC/ ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StockUnder$10, #Investing, #Stocks
Best Stocks To Buy Under $10 in 2021 | Top Five Stocks To Invest Under $10 With Huge Returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_C-2YlCSdD-s
E-commerce is the future, and we have many companies in the sector with tremendous upside in the long term. So, we bring you 3 best E-commerce stocks to buy In 2021 with long-term growth. These are exciting times, and investors have the opportunity to analyze the best e-commerce stocks and hold them for an extended period. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top E-commerce stocks to invest in. In this video, we have discussed the best E-commerce stocks to buy now for the long term. E-commerce stocks are considered a good investment. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about E-commerce stocks. Many of you might think that the growth of the e-commerce industry might decelerate once the pandemic slows down. But that is not the case, the e-business has already proven its worth before the pandemic, and it will only grow with more competition in the market. _____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:25- Alibaba Group (BABA Stock) 4:03- Etsy Inc (ETSY Stock) 6:57- eBay (EBAY Stock) ______________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Alibaba Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BABA/ Etsy Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ETSY/ eBay Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EBAY/ ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Ecommerce, #Investing, #Stocks
3 Best E-Commerce Stocks To Buy In 2021| Top E-Commerce Stocks To Invest In
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_rpxxK8UiJms
Load More... Subscribe

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam