Bernstein lifts Infosys Limited [INFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] loss -1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $22.28 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2021 that bp and Infosys to Develop ‘Energy as a Service’ Solution for Campuses and Cities.

bp, a global integrated energy company, and Infosys, (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced that they have agreed to develop and pilot an energy as a service (EaaS) solution, which will aim to help businesses improve the energy efficiency of infrastructure, and help meet their decarbonization goals.

Infosys and bp intend to co-develop a digital platform that can collect data from multiple energy assets and use artificial intelligence to optimize the energy supply and demand for power, heat, cooling and EV charging. The companies will pilot the digital platform at the Infosys Pune Development Center – in an environment that replicates a small city, where energy is generated, stored, and consumed at multiple points. Once the pilot is successful, they will aim to roll this model out across other Infosys campuses in India, and with some clients, to help manage energy and help reduce emissions.

Infosys Limited represents 4.21 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.14 billion with the latest information. INFY stock price has been found in the range of $22.15 to $22.315.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 5675532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $24.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for INFY shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 60.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for INFY stock

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.09, while it was recorded at 22.60 for the last single week of trading, and 20.35 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +29.96. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.26.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 32.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.97. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $745,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Limited posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $15,274 million, or 18.90% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 56,951,544, which is approximately 4.814% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 54,816,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in INFY stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $1.08 billion in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -1.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 54,124,873 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 49,791,307 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 581,617,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 685,534,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,630,767 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,339,358 shares during the same period.