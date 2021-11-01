B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Is Currently -4.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] price plunged by -4.39 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on October 25, 2021 that B2Gold Agrees to Sell Burkina Faso Projects to West African Resources.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) (“WAF”) dated October 25, 2021 (the “Kiaka Agreement”), pursuant to which B2Gold has agreed to sell to WAF 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Volta Resources (Cayman) Inc., the holder of an 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso (the “Kiaka Project”). Under the terms of the Kiaka Agreement, B2Gold will receive the following consideration (the “Kiaka Transaction”):.

a. cash payment of US$450,000 paid on execution of the Kiaka Agreement;.

A sum of 6793636 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.95M shares. B2Gold Corp. shares reached a high of $4.25 and dropped to a low of $4.11 until finishing in the latest session at $4.14.

The one-year BTG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.29. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 21.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B2Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.70 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.11.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 36.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.28. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $137,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

BTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B2Gold Corp. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 15.80%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,407 million, or 66.65% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 119,594,977, which is approximately 0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 1.08% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 89,046,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.65 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $146.94 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly -16.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 37,232,698 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 51,422,190 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 492,628,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,283,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,982,947 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,254,658 shares during the same period.