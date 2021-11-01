Altria Group Inc. [MO] Stock trading around $44.11 per share: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.52%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Altria Reports 2021 Third-Quarter and Nine-Months Results; Announces Expanded Share Repurchase Program; Narrows 2021 Full-Year Earnings Guidance.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) reports its 2021 third-quarter and nine-months business results, announces the expansion of its existing share repurchase program and narrows its 2021 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) guidance.

“Altria continued to balance maximizing profitability from our core tobacco businesses with investing to realize our Vision of responsibly leading the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our tobacco businesses performed well against difficult year-over-year comparisons and we’re encouraged by the significant retail share growth from on! in the third quarter. We also continued to reward shareholders with a strong and growing dividend and announced the expansion of our existing $2.0 billion share repurchase program to $3.5 billion.”.

Over the last 12 months, MO stock rose by 19.64%. The one-year Altria Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.67. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $81.36 billion, with 1.85 billion shares outstanding and 1.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, MO stock reached a trading volume of 13334032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $54.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. On March 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MO shares from 40 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.52. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.40 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.31, while it was recorded at 46.45 for the last single week of trading, and 47.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.77 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.40.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 32.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 98.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,038.08. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 985.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $628,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 102.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.77%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,386 million, or 60.50% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 152,890,530, which is approximately 0.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 127,902,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.64 billion in MO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.37 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -12.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 820 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 42,612,541 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 64,948,426 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 989,379,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,096,940,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,785,416 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 3,389,944 shares during the same period.