A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] gain 89.55% so far this year. What now?

A10 Networks Inc. [NYSE: ATEN] closed the trading session at $18.69 on 10/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.03, while the highest price level was $19.05. The company report on October 28, 2021 that A10 Networks Reports 15% Organic Growth for Q3 2021.

Growth driven by cybersecurity and portfolio transformation; Management expects double-digit growth in Q4.

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 89.55 percent and weekly performance of 37.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 116.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 530.81K shares, ATEN reached to a volume of 8349841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEN shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for A10 Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for A10 Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while BWS Financial analysts kept a Buy rating on ATEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A10 Networks Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATEN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ATEN stock trade performance evaluation

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.93. With this latest performance, ATEN shares gained by 38.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.67 for A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.84, while it was recorded at 14.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.76. A10 Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for ATEN is now 12.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.80. Additionally, ATEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] managed to generate an average of $24,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.A10 Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, A10 Networks Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A10 Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,236 million, or 87.50% of ATEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEN stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 9,560,941, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 7,691,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.75 million in ATEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $100.48 million in ATEN stock with ownership of nearly 11.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A10 Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in A10 Networks Inc. [NYSE:ATEN] by around 5,483,960 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 5,649,275 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 54,973,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,106,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 767,730 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,156,255 shares during the same period.