Wedbush slashes price target on Xos Inc. [XOS] – find out why.

Xos Inc. [NASDAQ: XOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.22%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Xos, Inc. Names Kirk Rasmussen as Director of Electrical Engineering.

Automotive industry veteran joins from GM, Fisker to lead electrical engineering team.

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, announced it has hired automotive industry veteran Kirk Rasmussen as Director of Electrical Engineering.

The one-year Xos Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.35. The average equity rating for XOS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $837.68 million, with 162.19 million shares outstanding and 52.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, XOS stock reached a trading volume of 2577769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xos Inc. [XOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOS shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Xos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Colliers Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Xos Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xos Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 239.34.

XOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Xos Inc. [XOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.22. With this latest performance, XOS shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for Xos Inc. [XOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xos Inc. Fundamentals:

Xos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Xos Inc. [XOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $136 million, or 19.60% of XOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOS stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,832,378, which is approximately 124.156% of the company’s market cap and around 61.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 2,372,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.61 million in XOS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.7 million in XOS stock with ownership of nearly 20.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Xos Inc. [NASDAQ:XOS] by around 9,571,586 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,082,625 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,666,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,321,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,432,090 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,952,197 shares during the same period.