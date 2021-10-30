Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $125.88 at the close of the session, up 0.07%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Yum! Brands Reports Third-Quarter Results; Record 760 Net-New Units and Same-Store Sales Growth of 5%, Driving System Sales Growth of 8%; Sustained Digital System Sales of Over $5 Billion.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2021. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 8%, with 5% same-store sales and 4% unit growth. Third-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.75, an increase of 90% over the prior year quarter. Third-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.22, an increase of 21% over the prior year quarter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005365/en/.

Yum! Brands Inc. stock is now 15.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YUM Stock saw the intraday high of $126.38 and lowest of $123.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 135.77, which means current price is +24.41% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, YUM reached a trading volume of 2233049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $135.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has YUM stock performed recently?

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.31, while it was recorded at 126.07 for the last single week of trading, and 118.23 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.79 and a Gross Margin at +47.54. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.99.

Return on Total Capital for YUM is now 48.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.34. Additionally, YUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 310.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 198.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] managed to generate an average of $23,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum! Brands Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 15.69%.

Insider trade positions for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

There are presently around $29,570 million, or 81.00% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,682,794, which is approximately -7.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,202,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in YUM stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.77 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly 5.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 12,810,564 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 11,423,551 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 210,839,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,073,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,176,582 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,880,822 shares during the same period.