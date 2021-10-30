Uxin Limited [UXIN] gain 167.05% so far this year. What now?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] gained 1.30% or 0.03 points to close at $2.33 with a heavy trading volume of 2558048 shares. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Uxin Reports Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $2.26, the shares rose to $2.56 and dropped to $2.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UXIN points out that the company has recorded -22.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -170.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, UXIN reached to a volume of 2558048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UXIN shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UXIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99.

Trading performance analysis for UXIN stock

Uxin Limited [UXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.80. With this latest performance, UXIN shares dropped by -12.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.86 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.53 and a Gross Margin at -2.48. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.06.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -54.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] managed to generate an average of -$152,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uxin Limited posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UXIN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uxin Limited [UXIN]

There are presently around $141 million, or 28.60% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 37,399,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.83% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 11,987,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.57 million in UXIN stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $5.28 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 5,065,727 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,416,039 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 52,905,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,386,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,746 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,849,848 shares during the same period.