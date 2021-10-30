TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] moved down -1.67: Why It’s Important

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TCRR] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.63 during the day while it closed the day at $6.48. The company report on October 25, 2021 that TCR² Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate Gavo-cel in Combination with Opdivo® and Yervoy® in Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, announced a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to evaluate gavo-cel in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) and Yervoy® (ipilimumab) in its planned Phase 2 clinical trial in treatment refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors. The primary objective of the Phase 2 trial is to evaluate the efficacy of gavo-cel in patients with unresectable, metastatic or recurrent mesothelin-expressing cancers including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma (MPM) and cholangiocarcinoma. TCR2 is sponsoring the Phase 2 trial.

“We are very pleased to establish a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for our Phase 2 clinical trial as this enables us to evaluate the potential synergy between gavo-cel and immune checkpoint inhibitors,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “The new standard of care established by Opdivo in difficult-to-treat diseases is important for cancer patients around the world, including the recent approval of the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy as first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma. We look forward to determining whether gavo-cel can provide additional clinical benefit to these patients.”.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -5.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TCRR stock has declined by -47.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.47% and lost -79.05% year-on date.

The market cap for TCRR stock reached $253.04 million, with 38.18 million shares outstanding and 36.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 718.51K shares, TCRR reached a trading volume of 2553557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCRR shares is $24.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCRR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $45 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on TCRR stock. On December 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TCRR shares from 32 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.13.

TCRR stock trade performance evaluation

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81. With this latest performance, TCRR shares dropped by -23.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.70 for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 6.67 for the last single week of trading, and 18.70 for the last 200 days.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TCRR is now -34.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] managed to generate an average of -$568,847 per employee.TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.80 and a Current Ratio set at 21.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCRR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $231 million, or 97.50% of TCRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCRR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 5,334,338, which is approximately 8.068% of the company’s market cap and around 1.29% of the total institutional ownership; MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,050,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.7 million in TCRR stocks shares; and BIOIMPACT CAPITAL LLC, currently with $22.21 million in TCRR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TCRR] by around 2,008,952 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,655,770 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 28,344,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,008,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCRR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,014 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,275 shares during the same period.