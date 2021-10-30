Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is 36.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] traded at a low on 10/28/21, posting a -0.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $100.44. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Metallica And Billy Joel To Headline Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas February 25 & 26, 2022.

Two Epic Shows…One Unforgettable Weekend Metallica on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 Billy Joel on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2580380 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at 1.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for LYV stock reached $22.20 billion, with 215.70 million shares outstanding and 147.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 2580380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $95.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYV stock. On May 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LYV shares from 88 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 63.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LYV stock performed recently?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.36, while it was recorded at 100.68 for the last single week of trading, and 85.61 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted -2.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV.

Insider trade positions for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $15,830 million, or 74.00% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,611,970, which is approximately 36.049% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,015,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in LYV stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.26 billion in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 17,335,537 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 17,912,957 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 122,089,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,338,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,724,441 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 8,319,830 shares during the same period.