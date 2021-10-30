For Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG], Analyst sees a rise to $25.75. What next?

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] closed the trading session at $21.47 on 10/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.125, while the highest price level was $21.52. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Change Healthcare Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Earnings Call.

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading healthcare technology company, will release second quarter fiscal 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The company will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Due to the previously announced transaction with OptumInsight, the company will not be taking questions during the conference call.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call via the Company’s website at https://ir.changehealthcare.com/. The webcast will be available for on-demand listening at the aforementioned URL until November 4, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.12 percent and weekly performance of 1.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, CHNG reached to a volume of 2225858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHNG shares is $25.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Change Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CHNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Change Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHNG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CHNG stock trade performance evaluation

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, CHNG shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.37, while it was recorded at 21.28 for the last single week of trading, and 22.48 for the last 200 days.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Change Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Change Healthcare Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Change Healthcare Inc. go to 5.30%.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,302 million, or 97.40% of CHNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNG stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 59,620,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,908,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.02 million in CHNG stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $404.52 million in CHNG stock with ownership of nearly -1.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG] by around 38,111,938 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 33,067,700 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 226,388,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,568,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,700,933 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,303,926 shares during the same period.