Craig Hallum lifts 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] gained 3.14% on the last trading session, reaching $27.90 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that 3D Systems and United Therapeutics Announce Expansion of Bioprinting Program.

Amendment expands program from a singular focus on the bioprinting of human lung scaffolds to the development and demonstration of two additional human organs.

Amendment will become effective upon closing of 3D Systems’ acquisition of Volumetric Biotechnologies, Inc., which was announced earlier.

3D Systems Corporation represents 122.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.65 billion with the latest information. DDD stock price has been found in the range of $27.27 to $28.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, DDD reached a trading volume of 3199407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $27.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DDD shares from 9 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDD in the course of the last twelve months was 129.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for DDD stock

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 366.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.29 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.76, while it was recorded at 27.83 for the last single week of trading, and 29.82 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.47 and a Gross Margin at +40.09. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.85.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$74,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

There are presently around $2,345 million, or 68.80% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,886,370, which is approximately -2.848% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,511,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.48 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $154.51 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly -7.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 10,792,386 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 8,442,834 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 67,455,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,691,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,787,370 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 623,038 shares during the same period.