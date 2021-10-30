Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $28

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $21.84 during the day while it closed the day at $21.36. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 8:15 AM EDT on November 2, 2021.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 26, 2021, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately 7:00 AM EDT, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:15 AM EDT the same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock has also loss -4.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLMN stock has declined by -15.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.41% and gained 9.99% year-on date.

The market cap for BLMN stock reached $1.93 billion, with 89.08 million shares outstanding and 88.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, BLMN reached a trading volume of 2233522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $34.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $32 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BLMN stock trade performance evaluation

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, BLMN shares dropped by -19.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.36 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.83, while it was recorded at 21.78 for the last single week of trading, and 26.14 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.36. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.01.

Return on Total Capital for BLMN is now -1.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58,653.61. Additionally, BLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53,454.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] managed to generate an average of -$2,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to -0.90%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,086 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,841,486, which is approximately -1.932% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,284,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.45 million in BLMN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $78.13 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly 200.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 13,838,045 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 11,211,739 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 71,398,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,447,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,128,488 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,587,817 shares during the same period.