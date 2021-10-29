why Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $255.73

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: WLTW] traded at a high on 10/28/21, posting a 3.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $248.52. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Willis Towers Watson Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings(1).

Total revenue2 increased 4% to $2.0 billion with constant currency growth of 3% and organic growth of 7%.

Diluted Earnings per Share, including discontinued operations, were $6.99 for the quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2953261 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for WLTW stock reached $31.95 billion, with 130.00 million shares outstanding and 128.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, WLTW reached a trading volume of 2953261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLTW shares is $255.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLTW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $250 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $261, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on WLTW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is set at 5.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLTW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLTW in the course of the last twelve months was 37.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has WLTW stock performed recently?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, WLTW shares gained by 8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.78, while it was recorded at 245.07 for the last single week of trading, and 232.32 for the last 200 days.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.09 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.63.

Return on Total Capital for WLTW is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.17. Additionally, WLTW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] managed to generate an average of $21,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLTW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW]

There are presently around $28,463 million, or 98.50% of WLTW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLTW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,724,362, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,742,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in WLTW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.53 billion in WLTW stock with ownership of nearly 0.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:WLTW] by around 12,297,434 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 12,966,513 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 93,201,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,465,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLTW stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,360,248 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,322,772 shares during the same period.