why Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.12

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] closed the trading session at $8.70 on 10/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.62, while the highest price level was $9.02. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Paramount Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

– Raises Guidance for Full Year 2021 –– Leases over 809,000 square feet through September –.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.76 percent and weekly performance of -4.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, PGRE reached to a volume of 2378035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $11.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Underperform rating on PGRE stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PGRE shares from 8 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.45.

PGRE stock trade performance evaluation

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, PGRE shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.88 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 8.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.40 and a Gross Margin at +32.92. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.62.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.57. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$60,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Group Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGRE.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,242 million, or 66.30% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,163,938, which is approximately 2.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 19,882,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.16 million in PGRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $163.19 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly 42.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 24,258,775 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 20,146,103 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 96,541,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,946,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,502,584 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 9,837,927 shares during the same period.