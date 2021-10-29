why Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.20

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.21 at the close of the session, up 6.14%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Ardelyx Provides Corporate Update Following Type A Meeting with FDA.

– Despite Type A Meeting, Ardelyx continues to await clarity from FDA on path forward for approval of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia.

– Company reduces staff by 65%.

Ardelyx Inc. stock is now -81.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARDX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.23 and lowest of $1.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.23, which means current price is +19.80% above from all time high which was touched on 04/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 3299568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $11 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on ARDX stock. On July 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ARDX shares from 14 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has ARDX stock performed recently?

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.02 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2956, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6584 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1199.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.71.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -43.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.28. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$731,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ardelyx Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $97 million, or 84.60% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,280,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.16 million in ARDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.09 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 3.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 11,571,237 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 10,868,999 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 62,460,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,901,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,999,889 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,286,711 shares during the same period.