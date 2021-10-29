Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] Revenue clocked in at $376.80 million, down -36.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: WPRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.04%. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX/ Nasdaq: WPRT) will disclose its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021 after market close. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will hold its third-quarter results call for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (7:00 am Pacific Time).

Participants will include David M. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Orazietti, Chief Financial Officer.

Over the last 12 months, WPRT stock rose by 87.71%. The average equity rating for WPRT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $664.51 million, with 153.15 million shares outstanding and 134.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, WPRT stock reached a trading volume of 2933581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

WPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, WPRT shares gained by 4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.22 and a Gross Margin at +13.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.91.

Return on Total Capital for WPRT is now -13.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.35. Additionally, WPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] managed to generate an average of -$7,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

WPRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. go to 30.00%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $158 million, or 33.68% of WPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPRT stocks are: LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC with ownership of 7,163,519, which is approximately 9.094% of the company’s market cap and around 13.14% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 3,832,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.96 million in WPRT stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $11.84 million in WPRT stock with ownership of nearly 6.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:WPRT] by around 16,395,785 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,272,787 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 29,916,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,585,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPRT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,231,172 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,833,507 shares during the same period.