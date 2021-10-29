Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] gained 2.92% or 0.22 points to close at $7.75 with a heavy trading volume of 2370571 shares. The company report on October 28, 2021 that AIR Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full Year FFO Guidance, and Announces $1.7B of Property Sales Closed, Under Contract, In Negotiation.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) announced third quarter results for 2021; an increase to full year Same Store Revenue, NOI, and FFO guidance; $1.7 billion of property sales closed, under contract, or in negotiation with proceeds to be used to reduce year-end net leverage to EBITDAre to 5.3:1, and the acquisition of a four property portfolio in Washington, D.C. for $510 million.

Chief Executive Officer Terry Considine comments: “It is a good time for the multi-family business. Customer demand has recovered, and rents are at or above long-term trendlines. Our property operations team continues to excel: raising rents, increasing occupancy, and, notwithstanding inflationary times, reducing costs.”.

It opened the trading session at $7.54, the shares rose to $7.76 and dropped to $7.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIV points out that the company has recorded 11.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -142.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, AIV reached to a volume of 2370571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIV shares is $37.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for AIV stock

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, AIV shares gained by 9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.10, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 6.45 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.48 and a Gross Margin at +7.90. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.33.

Return on Total Capital for AIV is now -0.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.61. Additionally, AIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] managed to generate an average of -$96,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

There are presently around $1,055 million, or 93.90% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,264,529, which is approximately 2.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,006,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.71 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $121.73 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly 18.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 33,002,402 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 23,183,703 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 83,930,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,116,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,719,530 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,896,370 shares during the same period.