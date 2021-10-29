Wall Street Analyst Resumed Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] gained 2.70% or 3.1 points to close at $117.85 with a heavy trading volume of 3406464 shares. The company report on October 25, 2021 that MIRROR Randomized Controlled Trial Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows 71% of Patients Achieved a Complete Response Rate Using KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase injection) with Methotrexate.

— Horizon expects to file a Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in first quarter of 2022 based on significant improvement in response rate –.

— Detailed results to be presented at upcoming medical congress –.

It opened the trading session at $115.57, the shares rose to $117.89 and dropped to $115.165, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HZNP points out that the company has recorded 24.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, HZNP reached to a volume of 3406464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $134.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $107, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 50.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, HZNP shares gained by 7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.02 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.57, while it was recorded at 116.23 for the last single week of trading, and 96.27 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.37 and a Gross Margin at +75.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.71.

Return on Total Capital for HZNP is now 12.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.10. Additionally, HZNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] managed to generate an average of $279,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company posted 1.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 79.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 17.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

There are presently around $23,658 million, or 92.30% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,926,152, which is approximately -2.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,815,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.6 billion in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly -9.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 20,408,501 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 15,285,650 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 170,477,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,172,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,645,673 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 934,788 shares during the same period.