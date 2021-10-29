Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] gained 7.04% on the last trading session, reaching $1457.00 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Shopify Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Cumulative GMV reaches $400 billion as Shopify continues to simplify commerce for entrepreneurs everywhere.

Shopify reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Shopify Inc. represents 124.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $190.81 billion with the latest information. SHOP stock price has been found in the range of $1,328.54 to $1,504.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 901.30K shares, SHOP reached a trading volume of 3751094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shopify Inc. [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $1692.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $1900 to $2000. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1400 to $1500, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SHOP stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SHOP shares from 1675 to 1800.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 56.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 59.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 369.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.60.

Trading performance analysis for SHOP stock

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,448.20, while it was recorded at 1,406.57 for the last single week of trading, and 1,330.19 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shopify Inc. [SHOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.41 and a Gross Margin at +51.33. Shopify Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.91.

Return on Total Capital for SHOP is now 2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shopify Inc. [SHOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.26. Additionally, SHOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shopify Inc. [SHOP] managed to generate an average of $45,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shopify Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 113.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shopify Inc. go to 30.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shopify Inc. [SHOP]

There are presently around $102,922 million, or 70.60% of SHOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5,950,790, which is approximately -1.353% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,494,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.48 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $6.28 billion in SHOP stock with ownership of nearly -0.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shopify Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 636 institutional holders increased their position in Shopify Inc. [NYSE:SHOP] by around 5,956,466 shares. Additionally, 440 investors decreased positions by around 5,452,264 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 64,207,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,615,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOP stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 597,800 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 765,390 shares during the same period.