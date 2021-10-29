Wall Street Analyst Initiated Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] loss -3.63% or -0.77 points to close at $20.45 with a heavy trading volume of 2729558 shares. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Kite Realty Group Announces Closing of $7.5 Billion Merger with Retail Properties of America: Creates a Top 5 Open-Air, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center REIT.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG), a premier owner and operator of high-quality open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, announced the completion of its previously announced merger with Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI), a first-class owner and operator of high-quality open-air and mixed-use shopping centers, whereby RPAI merged into a subsidiary of KRG, with KRG continuing as the surviving public company. The combined high-quality, open-air portfolio is a mixture of predominantly necessity-based, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, combined with vibrant mixed-use assets. The merger serves to more than double KRG’s presence in high-growth warmer and cheaper markets, while also introducing and enhancing KRG’s presence in strategic gateway markets. The merger is not only expected to be immediately FFO and NAV accretive, but the combined company has additional opportunities to further increase shareholder value including optimizing NOI margins, leasing of pandemic-related vacancy, lowering the company’s cost of capital, and completing select developments. The combined company will continue to be led by KRG Chairman and CEO John A. Kite and the KRG executive team.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the transformational merger with RPAI, creating a top 5 open-air shopping center REIT” said John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO. “The resulting open-air portfolio has a productive mix of properties predominantly located in high-growth warmer and cheaper markets, while also increasing our presence in strategic gateway markets. The merger will generate immediate earnings accretion and will drive further long-term value to our shareholders. We have already completed significant steps in our integration and are well-positioned to continue capitalizing on the strong leasing environment. While the financial and operational synergies are extremely compelling, we are most passionate about the quality of the underlying real estate.”.

It opened the trading session at $21.35, the shares rose to $21.52 and dropped to $20.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KRG points out that the company has recorded -2.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -104.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, KRG reached to a volume of 2729558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on KRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRG in the course of the last twelve months was 46.23.

Trading performance analysis for KRG stock

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, KRG shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.80, while it was recorded at 21.05 for the last single week of trading, and 20.15 for the last 200 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.82 and a Gross Margin at +26.57. Kite Realty Group Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.72.

Return on Total Capital for KRG is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.99. Additionally, KRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] managed to generate an average of -$141,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]

There are presently around $4,121 million, or 99.70% of KRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,046,623, which is approximately -1.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,960,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.93 million in KRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $235.11 million in KRG stock with ownership of nearly 1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kite Realty Group Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE:KRG] by around 11,671,401 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 15,248,577 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 174,611,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,531,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,350,639 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,834,102 shares during the same period.