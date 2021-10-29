Wall Street Analyst Initiated ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

ARCA biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ABIO] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.62 at the close of the session, up 0.77%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that ASPEN-COVID-19 Data and Safety Monitoring Committee Recommends Continuing Phase 2b Clinical Trial to Completion Based on Interim Analysis of Efficacy and Safety Data.

Enrollment completion anticipated by year end 2021.

Topline data anticipated in first quarter of 2022.

ARCA biopharma Inc. stock is now -34.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABIO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.66 and lowest of $2.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.50, which means current price is +2.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 227.34K shares, ABIO reached a trading volume of 2939709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]?

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for ARCA biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2013, representing the official price target for ARCA biopharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARCA biopharma Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23.

How has ABIO stock performed recently?

ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, ABIO shares dropped by -6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ABIO is now -35.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.97. Additionally, ABIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] managed to generate an average of -$695,571 per employee.ARCA biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.50 and a Current Ratio set at 17.50.

Earnings analysis for ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ARCA biopharma Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABIO.

Insider trade positions for ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.30% of ABIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 398,507, which is approximately 189.827% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 273,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in ABIO stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.34 million in ABIO stock with ownership of nearly 39.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARCA biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ARCA biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ABIO] by around 440,322 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 111,131 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 643,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,194,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABIO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,569 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 76,864 shares during the same period.