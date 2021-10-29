Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Stock trading around $6.90 per share: What’s Next?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.29%. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Vaxart Doses First Subject in Phase II COVID-19 Oral Tablet Vaccine Clinical Trial.

Study Will Evaluate Safety, Immunogenicity and Efficacy of the Only Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine in Phase II.

Vaxart Now Operates Two Manufacturing Facilities To Support Timely Progress of Multiple Clinical Programs.

Over the last 12 months, VXRT stock rose by 38.00%. The one-year Vaxart Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.8. The average equity rating for VXRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $882.37 million, with 120.93 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, VXRT stock reached a trading volume of 2236360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on VXRT stock. On August 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VXRT shares from 7 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 735.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

VXRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, VXRT shares dropped by -13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vaxart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -766.66. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -796.34.

Return on Total Capital for VXRT is now -35.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.94. Additionally, VXRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,150,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

VXRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vaxart Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VXRT.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $232 million, or 37.00% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,169,173, which is approximately 50.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,436,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.68 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $39.22 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 7.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 7,455,099 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,931,387 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 22,356,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,743,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,043,022 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,220,761 shares during the same period.