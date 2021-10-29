TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] Stock trading around $13.03 per share: What’s Next?

TTM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TTMI] slipped around -0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.03 at the close of the session, down -4.19%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components and assemblies manufacturer, reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on September 27, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights.

TTM Technologies Inc. stock is now -5.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTMI Stock saw the intraday high of $13.11 and lowest of $11.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.36, which means current price is +11.08% above from all time high which was touched on 05/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, TTMI reached a trading volume of 2888381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTMI shares is $18.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTMI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for TTM Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for TTM Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTMI stock. On December 13, 2019, analysts increased their price target for TTMI shares from 13 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TTM Technologies Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTMI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has TTMI stock performed recently?

TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, TTMI shares gained by 2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 13.46 for the last single week of trading, and 14.19 for the last 200 days.

TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +15.21. TTM Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.78.

Return on Total Capital for TTMI is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.12. Additionally, TTMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] managed to generate an average of -$981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.TTM Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TTM Technologies Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTM Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]

There are presently around $1,524 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,288,815, which is approximately 1.173% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,183,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.09 million in TTMI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $129.1 million in TTMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TTM Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in TTM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TTMI] by around 8,498,517 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 8,567,074 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 94,973,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,039,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTMI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,258,185 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,241,977 shares during the same period.