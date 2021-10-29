Truist slashes price target on Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] – find out why.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] closed the trading session at $26.18 on 10/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.92, while the highest price level was $26.95. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Olaplex, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10th.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021.

The company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review third quarter financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://ir.olaplex.com/. The conference call can be accessed by calling (833) 711-4979 (participant passcode 6771429). International callers may dial (213) 660-0866. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, OLPX reached to a volume of 2856609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Truist have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

OLPX stock trade performance evaluation

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.66, while it was recorded at 27.48 for the last single week of trading.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.35 and a Gross Margin at +49.52. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for OLPX is now 15.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.13. Additionally, OLPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 87.40% of OLPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 157,304, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WESTPAC BANKING CORP, holding 48,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in OLPX stocks shares; and EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $0.76 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 234,907 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 234,907 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.