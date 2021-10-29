Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] Is Currently -3.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] traded at a low on 10/28/21, posting a -3.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.45. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Tronox Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Achieved Record Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Despite Ongoing Supply Chain and Inflationary Challenges.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) (“Tronox” or the “Company”), the world’s leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, reported its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3022933 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tronox Holdings plc stands at 4.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for TROX stock reached $3.57 billion, with 153.56 million shares outstanding and 112.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, TROX reached a trading volume of 3022933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Tronox Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Outperform rating on TROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has TROX stock performed recently?

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.40. With this latest performance, TROX shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 25.15 for the last single week of trading, and 20.72 for the last 200 days.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +21.30. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.05.

Return on Total Capital for TROX is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.29. Additionally, TROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] managed to generate an average of $149,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tronox Holdings plc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tronox Holdings plc go to 64.70%.

Insider trade positions for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

There are presently around $2,551 million, or 68.90% of TROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,592,962, which is approximately 1.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,144,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $271.93 million in TROX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $195.47 million in TROX stock with ownership of nearly 2.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tronox Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX] by around 12,068,499 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 10,362,345 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 82,114,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,545,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,571,159 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,416,311 shares during the same period.