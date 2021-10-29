Susquehanna lifts Knowles Corporation [KN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Knowles Corporation [NYSE: KN] gained 6.05% on the last trading session, reaching $21.05 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Knowles Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for Q4 2021.

Q3 Gross Margin of 41.6 Percent; Q3 Non–GAAP Gross Margin of 41.8 Percent.

Q3 Diluted EPS of $0.29; Q3 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.45.

Knowles Corporation represents 92.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.96 billion with the latest information. KN stock price has been found in the range of $19.94 to $21.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 960.78K shares, KN reached a trading volume of 2968372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Knowles Corporation [KN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KN shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Knowles Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $20 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Knowles Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $20, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on KN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knowles Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for KN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for KN stock

Knowles Corporation [KN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, KN shares gained by 10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.75 for Knowles Corporation [KN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.35, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.06 for the last 200 days.

Knowles Corporation [KN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knowles Corporation [KN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.27 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. Knowles Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for KN is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knowles Corporation [KN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.50. Additionally, KN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knowles Corporation [KN] managed to generate an average of $414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Knowles Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Knowles Corporation [KN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knowles Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knowles Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Knowles Corporation [KN]

There are presently around $1,869 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,653,519, which is approximately 4.639% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,000,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.5 million in KN stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $149.52 million in KN stock with ownership of nearly 69.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knowles Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Knowles Corporation [NYSE:KN] by around 9,255,580 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 8,675,194 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 76,207,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,138,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 385,617 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,177,572 shares during the same period.