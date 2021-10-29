SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] Is Currently -0.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNC] slipped around -0.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $74.63 at the close of the session, down -0.81%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund Adopts SS&C’s New Mobile App.

SS&C Bluedoor’s new app gives superannuation members real-time access to their accounts.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) announced the Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund (ACSRF), a leading industry super fund, has extended its partnership with SS&C Bluedoor. As part of the agreement, the superannuation fund has implemented a new mobile app for its members.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is now 2.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSNC Stock saw the intraday high of $75.45 and lowest of $74.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.71, which means current price is +19.39% above from all time high which was touched on 07/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, SSNC reached a trading volume of 2722568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSNC shares is $86.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $68 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on SSNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSNC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SSNC stock performed recently?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, SSNC shares gained by 7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.05 for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.65, while it was recorded at 74.75 for the last single week of trading, and 71.74 for the last 200 days.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 2.96%.

Insider trade positions for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

There are presently around $15,831 million, or 84.30% of SSNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,096,137, which is approximately 20.793% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,747,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in SSNC stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $1.23 billion in SSNC stock with ownership of nearly -7.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

250 institutional holders increased their position in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC] by around 14,643,023 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 13,105,707 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 184,371,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,120,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,456,668 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 964,528 shares during the same period.