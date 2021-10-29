SLM Corporation [SLM] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $20

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] plunged by -$0.93 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.52 during the day while it closed the day at $17.58. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Navient posts third quarter 2021 financial results.

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, posted its 2021 third quarter financial results. The complete financial results release is available on the company’s website at Navient.com/investors. The results will also be available on Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Navient will hold a conference call tomorrow, October 27, 2021, at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by Jack Remondi, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.

SLM Corporation stock has also loss -1.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLM stock has declined by -7.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.57% and gained 41.89% year-on date.

The market cap for SLM stock reached $5.12 billion, with 299.89 million shares outstanding and 290.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 2873438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $23.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLM stock. On May 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLM shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.95.

SLM stock trade performance evaluation

SLM Corporation [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, SLM shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 18.34 for the last single week of trading, and 18.07 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.14. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.52.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 16.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.48. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corporation [SLM] managed to generate an average of $550,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SLM Corporation [SLM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 20.00%.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,232 million, or 99.65% of SLM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,192,316, which is approximately -0.987% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,744,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.17 million in SLM stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $361.78 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly -21.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 26,398,072 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 56,861,027 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 214,356,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,615,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,907,042 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,540,471 shares during the same period.