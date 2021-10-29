Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] Stock trading around $6.84 per share: What’s Next?

Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.98%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Shift to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 11, 2021.

Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced that it will report its financial results from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended September 30, 2021. The conference call, hosted by management, will take place on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) and will cover the company’s business and financial results.

What: Shift Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Thursday, November 11, 2021Time: 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT)Live Call: (833) 614-1395 or (914) 987-7116Live Webcast: https://investors.shift.com/.

Over the last 12 months, SFT stock dropped by -24.00%. The one-year Shift Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.1. The average equity rating for SFT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $603.97 million, with 78.05 million shares outstanding and 65.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, SFT stock reached a trading volume of 2642527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFT shares is $13.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Shift Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

SFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, SFT shares dropped by -4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.29, while it was recorded at 6.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shift Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.96 and a Gross Margin at +3.91. Shift Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.22.

Return on Total Capital for SFT is now -38.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.85. Additionally, SFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] managed to generate an average of -$71,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Shift Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

SFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shift Technologies Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -190.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFT.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $283 million, or 58.20% of SFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,071,368, which is approximately 13.815% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,001,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.86 million in SFT stocks shares; and JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, currently with $33.34 million in SFT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SFT] by around 17,905,588 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,534,636 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 17,334,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,774,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,067,712 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,417,878 shares during the same period.