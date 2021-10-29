Seaport Global Securities lifts Gentex Corporation [GNTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ: GNTX] slipped around -0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.11 at the close of the session, down -0.37%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Gentex Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies, reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

3rd Quarter 2021 Summary.

Gentex Corporation stock is now 3.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNTX Stock saw the intraday high of $35.86 and lowest of $34.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.75, which means current price is +15.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, GNTX reached a trading volume of 2781449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gentex Corporation [GNTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNTX shares is $36.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Gentex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Gentex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gentex Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

How has GNTX stock performed recently?

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, GNTX shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.31 for Gentex Corporation [GNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.26, while it was recorded at 34.95 for the last single week of trading, and 34.21 for the last 200 days.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gentex Corporation [GNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.71 and a Gross Margin at +35.86. Gentex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for GNTX is now 20.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gentex Corporation [GNTX] managed to generate an average of $64,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Gentex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Gentex Corporation [GNTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gentex Corporation posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gentex Corporation go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for Gentex Corporation [GNTX]

There are presently around $7,060 million, or 86.70% of GNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,915,298, which is approximately -0.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,990,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $774.93 million in GNTX stocks shares; and MAJ INVEST HOLDING A/S, currently with $267.62 million in GNTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gentex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ:GNTX] by around 11,650,741 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 11,973,634 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 176,727,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,351,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNTX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,729,687 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,559,429 shares during the same period.