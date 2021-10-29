Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Revenue clocked in at $17.33 billion, down -8.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] price surged by 2.09 percent to reach at $2.31. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Ross Stores Opens 28 New Locations.

Completes 2021 Store Growth Plans.

Ross Stores, Inc. announces the recent opening of 18 Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”) and 10 dd’s DISCOUNTS® stores across 15 different states in September and October. These new locations complete the Company’s store growth plans for fiscal 2021 with the addition of 65 new stores.

A sum of 3280498 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.65M shares. Ross Stores Inc. shares reached a high of $113.71 and dropped to a low of $110.83 until finishing in the latest session at $112.97.

The one-year ROST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.52. The average equity rating for ROST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $138.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 14.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ROST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.66, while it was recorded at 112.20 for the last single week of trading, and 119.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ross Stores Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.68.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.22. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ROST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ross Stores Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 67.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,164 million, or 88.90% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 52,499,215, which is approximately 9.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,263,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.0 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 3.83% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 26,995,835 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 22,073,719 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 259,657,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,726,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,898,005 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,243,881 shares during the same period.