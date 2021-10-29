Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] fell -61.77% so far this year. What now?

Proto Labs Inc. [NYSE: PRLB] slipped around -15.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $58.64 at the close of the session, down -20.46%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021.

Record Revenue of $125.3 million in the Third Quarter of 2021, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Proto Labs Inc. stock is now -61.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRLB Stock saw the intraday high of $66.34 and lowest of $57.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 286.57, which means current price is +1.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 386.43K shares, PRLB reached a trading volume of 2324608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRLB shares is $93.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Proto Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Proto Labs Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proto Labs Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRLB in the course of the last twelve months was 44.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has PRLB stock performed recently?

Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.50. With this latest performance, PRLB shares dropped by -13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.41 for Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.90, while it was recorded at 71.02 for the last single week of trading, and 106.86 for the last 200 days.

Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.77 and a Gross Margin at +50.14. Proto Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.71.

Return on Total Capital for PRLB is now 9.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, PRLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] managed to generate an average of $21,124 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Proto Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Proto Labs Inc. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Proto Labs Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]

There are presently around $2,131 million, or 99.30% of PRLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRLB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,486,625, which is approximately 1.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,030,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.42 million in PRLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $213.79 million in PRLB stock with ownership of nearly 0.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Proto Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Proto Labs Inc. [NYSE:PRLB] by around 3,091,014 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 2,764,447 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 23,047,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,902,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRLB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 374,894 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 684,382 shares during the same period.